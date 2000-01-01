Archosaur Games Inc Ordinary Shares (SEHK:9990)
- SymbolSEHK:9990
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
- ISINKYG0512W1033
Archosaur Games Inc is a mobile game developer in China. The company's games include real 3D mobile MMORPG grand strategy wargames, Loong Craft; real 3D mobile MMORPG powered by Unreal Engine 4, Dragon Raja; and real 3D turn-based mobile MMORPGs, Fantasy Zhuxian.