Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FUV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FUV
- Market Cap$33.620m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FUV
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorRecreational Vehicles
- Currency
- ISINUS0395871009
Company Profile
Arcimoto Inc is an electric vehicle company. It is engaged in designing and developing two-seat, three-wheeled electric vehicle. Its product include SRK Generation 8 electric vehicle.