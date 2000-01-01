Arconic Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ARNC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ARNC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ARNC
- Market Cap$893.980m
- SymbolNYSE:ARNC
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorMetal Fabrication
- Currency
- ISINUS03966V1070
Company Profile
Arconic Corp is engaged in manufacturing of aluminum sheet, plate, extrusions, and architectural products, serving the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial, and packaging end-markets. The firm's operating segments include Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems (BCS). It generates a majority of its revenue from the Rolled Products segment.