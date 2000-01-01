Arconic Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ARNC)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - ARNC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARNC

  • Market Cap$893.980m
  • SymbolNYSE:ARNC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorMetal Fabrication
  • Currency
  • ISINUS03966V1070

Company Profile

Arconic Corp is engaged in manufacturing of aluminum sheet, plate, extrusions, and architectural products, serving the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial, and packaging end-markets. The firm's operating segments include Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems (BCS). It generates a majority of its revenue from the Rolled Products segment.

Latest ARNC news

