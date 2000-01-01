Arcontech Group (LSE:ARC)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ARC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARC

  • Market Cap£26.160m
  • SymbolLSE:ARC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BDBBJZ03

Company Profile

Arcontech Group PLC along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the development and sale of proprietary software and provision of computer consultancy services.

Latest ARC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ARC Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .