Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates McDonald's-branded restaurants in approximately 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean. It functions through two sources which include company-operated restaurants and franchised restaurants segment. Their menu includes hamburgers, McNuggets, salad , sandwiches, french fries and others.Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants. It operates in the QSR sub-segment of the fast food segment of the Latin American and Caribbean food service industry.