Arctic Hunter Energy Inc (TSX:AHU)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AHU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AHU
- Market CapCAD0.270m
- SymbolTSX:AHU
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA03967H2063
Company Profile
Arctic Hunter Energy Inc is a Canadian resource exploration and development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas and mineral resource properties in Western Canada and Mexico.