Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ARDX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ARDX
- Market Cap$521.850m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ARDX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS0396971071
Company Profile
Ardelyx Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of molecule and polymeric therapeutics to treat the gastrointestinal tract and cardiorenal diseases.