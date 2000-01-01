Company Profile

Arden Partners PLC is a multi-service stockbroker providing financial services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers advisory and broking services to corporate clients, including public company takeovers, mergers, acquisitions and disposals, flotations, fundraisings, and restructurings. Its corporate broking service works closely with the corporate finance, sales, and research departments. The company's business divisions are the Equities Division and Corporate Finance Division.