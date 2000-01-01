Company Profile

Ardent Leisure is an owner and operator of leisure assets. Its theme park operations are situated in Australia, including Dreamworld and WhiteWater World on the Gold Coast. The group also runs Main Event, a growing portfolio of family entertainment operations in the United States, offering bowling, arcade and various other leisure activities.Ardent Leisure Group is an owner and operator of leisure assets. It invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.