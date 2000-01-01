Ardent Leisure Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:ALG)

APAC company
Market Info - ALG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALG

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:ALG
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000027484

Company Profile

Ardent Leisure is an owner and operator of leisure assets. Its theme park operations are situated in Australia, including Dreamworld and WhiteWater World on the Gold Coast. The group also runs Main Event, a growing portfolio of family entertainment operations in the United States, offering bowling, arcade and various other leisure activities.Ardent Leisure Group is an owner and operator of leisure assets. It invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

