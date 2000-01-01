Ardent Leisure Group Ltd (ASX:ALG)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALG
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALG
- Market CapAUD573.250m
- SymbolASX:ALG
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINAU0000027484
Company Profile
Ardent Leisure Group is an owner and operator of leisure assets. It invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia, New Zealand and the United States.