Company Profile
Arecor Therapeutics PLC is a focused biopharmaceutical company. The company is transforming patient care by bringing innovative medicines to market through the enhancement of existing therapeutic products. By applying an innovative proprietary formulation technology platform, Arestat™, it is developing a portfolio of proprietary products in diabetes and other indications and working with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to deliver enhanced reformulations of their therapies.