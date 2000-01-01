Arena Events Group (LSE:ARE)
Company Info - ARE
- Market Cap£27.110m
- SymbolLSE:ARE
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorAdvertising Agencies
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF0HYJ24
Company Profile
Arena Events Group PLC is an event design and delivery company providing temporary physical structures, seating, ice rinks, furniture, and interiors. The company serves sporting, outdoor and leisure events in Europe, the US, the Middle East and Asia.