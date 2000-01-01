Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company targeting G-protein-coupled receptors. The company has one internally discovered drug, lorcaserin, which has been approved and is marketed in the U.S. and South Korea to target weight management. It is commercialized under the brand name Belviq. The company is collaborating with Eisai to market Belviq in other countries. It has a presence in Europe through its Swiss subsidiary, Arena GmbH. The company's pipeline contains drugs targeting autoimmune diseases, vascular diseases, thrombotic diseases, dementia-associated psychosis, nervous system issues, and pain.