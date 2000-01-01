Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ARNA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARNA

  • Market Cap$2.326bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:ARNA
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0400476075

Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel drugs that target G protein-coupled receptors, or GPCRs, to address unmet medical needs.

Latest ARNA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .