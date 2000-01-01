Ares Asia Ltd (SEHK:645)
Market Cap: HKD177.900m
Symbol: SEHK:645
Industry: Energy
- Sector-
- Currency
ISIN: BMG329191057
Ares Asia Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company through its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of coal trading, entailing the selling of thermal coal purchased from Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia to China.