Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:ACRE)

North American company
Company Info - ACRE

  • Market Cap$406.990m
  • SymbolNYSE:ACRE
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Mortgage
  • Currency
  • ISINUS04013V1089

Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp is a specialty finance company and a Real Estate Investment Trust providing commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company operates in one segments namely originating and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt-related investments. The group recognizes its revenues through the interest income it receives from loans.Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp is a specialty finance company and a Real Estate Investment Trust providing commercial real estate loans and related investments. The company addresses the financing needs of the middle-market commercial real estate.

