Argan Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AGX)

North American company
Market Info - AGX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AGX

  • Market Cap$704.320m
  • SymbolNYSE:AGX
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINUS04010E1091

Company Profile

Argan Inc is a United States-based company that primarily operates in the power industry services segment through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Gemma Power Systems and affiliates, one of Argan's subsidiaries, contributed almost all Argan's sales. GPS is a contractor that provides a full range of engineering, procurement and construction services for power-generating projects. GPS' works encompass complete plant design, construction, electrical interconnection, plant testing, and commissioning. Argan also generates a small portion of sales from industrial fabrication and field services, as well as telecommunication infrastructure services.Argan Inc through its subsidiary operates in the power industry services segment. It provides a full range of engineering, procurement and construction services for power-generating projects. It also engages in industrial fabrication and field services.

