Company Profile

Argan Inc is a United States-based company that primarily operates in the power industry services segment through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. Gemma Power Systems and affiliates, one of Argan's subsidiaries, contributed almost all Argan's sales. GPS is a contractor that provides a full range of engineering, procurement and construction services for power-generating projects. GPS' works encompass complete plant design, construction, electrical interconnection, plant testing, and commissioning. Argan also generates a small portion of sales from industrial fabrication and field services, as well as telecommunication infrastructure services.Argan Inc through its subsidiary operates in the power industry services segment. It provides a full range of engineering, procurement and construction services for power-generating projects. It also engages in industrial fabrication and field services.