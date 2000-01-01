Company Profile

Argan Inc is a United States-based company that primarily operates in the power industry services segment through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Gemma Power Systems and affiliates, one of Argan's subsidiaries, contributed almost all Argan's sales. GPS is a contractor that provides a full range of engineering, procurement and construction services for power-generating projects. GPS' works encompass complete plant design, construction, electrical interconnection, plant testing, and commissioning. Argan also generates a small portion of sales from industrial fabrication and field services, as well as telecommunication infrastructure services.Argan Inc through its subsidiary operates in the power industry services segment. It provides a full range of engineering, procurement and construction services for power-generating projects. It also engages in industrial fabrication and field services.