Argan Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ARG)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ARG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARG

  • Market Cap€1.968bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ARG
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Industrial
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010481960

Company Profile

Argan is a French real estate company. It is specializing in the development and rental of premium logistics platforms for leading companies. The company develops and rents premium warehouses. It offers warehouses such as Dry product, Temperature controlled, positive cold storage, frozen storage, dual or triple temperature, and e-commerce.Argan designs, builds and leases logistical bases.

Latest ARG news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .