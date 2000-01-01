Argan Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:ARG)
- Market Cap€1.968bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:ARG
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- ISINFR0010481960
Argan is a French real estate company. It is specializing in the development and rental of premium logistics platforms for leading companies. The company develops and rents premium warehouses. It offers warehouses such as Dry product, Temperature controlled, positive cold storage, frozen storage, dual or triple temperature, and e-commerce.Argan designs, builds and leases logistical bases.