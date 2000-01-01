Argenica Therapeutics Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:AGN)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AGN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AGN

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:AGN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000150328

Company Profile

Argenica Therapeutics Ltd is engaged in the development and commercialization of novel drug candidates. Its lead neuroprotective peptide candidate, ARG007 improves outcomes in pre-clinical stroke models and is in the process of being verified for its safety and toxicology before commencing Phase 1 clinical trials in humans.

Latest AGN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .