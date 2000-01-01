Argentum Silver Corp (TSX:ASL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ASL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ASL
- Market CapCAD13.420m
- SymbolTSX:ASL
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA04014D2068
Company Profile
Argentum Silver Corp is an exploration stage company, engaged in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on high grade Silver and Gold in the state of Jalisco in Southwest Mexico.