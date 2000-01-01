Argo Exploration Ltd (ASX:AXT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AXT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AXT
- Market CapAUD2.740m
- SymbolASX:AXT
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AXT5
Company Profile
Argo Exploration Ltd is engaged in exploration and development of mineral resources emphasising copper, gold and uranium. It is engaged in exploration of two exploration licenses in the Olympic Dam and Central Gawler regions in South Australia.