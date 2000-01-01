Argo Exploration Ltd (ASX:AXT)

APAC company
Market Info - AXT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AXT

  • Market CapAUD2.740m
  • SymbolASX:AXT
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCopper
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AXT5

Company Profile

Argo Exploration Ltd is engaged in exploration and development of mineral resources emphasising copper, gold and uranium. It is engaged in exploration of two exploration licenses in the Olympic Dam and Central Gawler regions in South Australia.

