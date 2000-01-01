Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company. It has two reportable segments which are U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment is comprised of two primary operating divisions, Excess and Surplus Lines and Specialty Admitted, while International Operations' primary operating divisions are Syndicate 1200, Reinsurance, and Argo Insurance Bermuda. The vast majority of revenue generation occurs within the excess and surplus lines segment, which underwrites casualty, property, and professional liability coverage for various clients. Argo generates majority of its revenue in the United States, followed by the United Kingdom and Bermuda.Argo Group International Holdings Ltd is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market.