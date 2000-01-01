Company Profile

Argonaut Resources NL is a mineral exploration and development company with operations in Canada, Zambia and Australia. The principal activities of the company are the identification and development of mineral resource opportunities. The company's prime commodity focus is lithium and copper, and to a lesser extent gold. The company's base metal interests include the Nyungu copper/cobalt deposit in Zambia and the Kroombit zinc/copper deposit in Central Queensland. In addition, it holds the Alford tenement in South Australia.