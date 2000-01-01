Argos Resources Ltd (LSE:ARG)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market Cap£7.610m
  • SymbolLSE:ARG
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINFK0114538241

Company Profile

Argos Resources Ltd is an oil and gas exploration company based in the Falkland Islands. Its principal asset is a 100 percent interest in production licence PL001 in the North Falkland Basin.

