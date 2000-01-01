Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Ltd is an Australian mineral exploration company. It is principally involved in the development of exploration projects for graphite, copper, lithium, base metals and other mineral commodities. The company has interests in the Rincon, Mina Teresa and Pocitos Lithium Projects in Argentina, the Mt Paris Lithium Project in Tasmania, the Wee MacGregor Copper-Gold Project in Queensland and the Erongo Graphite Project in Namibia. It is focused on lithium and related minerals, which is highly leveraged to the forecast growth in the lithium-ion battery sector. The company is focused on its Argentinian lithium projects with an aim to become a lithium developer and producer.Argosy Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the development of exploration projects for graphite, copper, lithium, base metals and other mineral commodities.