Argosy Minerals Ltd (ASX:AGY)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AGY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AGY
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:AGY
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000AGY0
Company Profile
Argosy Minerals Ltd is an Australian mineral exploration company. It is principally involved in the development of exploration projects for graphite, copper, lithium, base metals and other mineral commodities. The company has interests in the Rincon, Mina Teresa and Pocitos Lithium Projects in Argentina, the Mt Paris Lithium Project in Tasmania, the Wee MacGregor Copper-Gold Project in Queensland and the Erongo Graphite Project in Namibia. It is focused on lithium and related minerals, which is highly leveraged to the forecast growth in the lithium-ion battery sector. The company is focused on its Argentinian lithium projects with an aim to become a lithium developer and producer.Argosy Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the development of exploration projects for graphite, copper, lithium, base metals and other mineral commodities.