ARHT Media Inc (TSX:ART)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ART
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ART
- Market CapCAD10.210m
- SymbolTSX:ART
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINCA0403282050
Company Profile
ARHT Media Inc engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms, (known as HumaGrams) for the purpose of monetizing them across a range of platforms.