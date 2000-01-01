ARHT Media Inc (TSX:ART)

North American company
  Market Cap: CAD10.210m
  Symbol: TSX:ART
  Industry: Technology
  Sector: Software - Application
  ISIN: CA0403282050

Company Profile

ARHT Media Inc engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms, (known as HumaGrams) for the purpose of monetizing them across a range of platforms.

