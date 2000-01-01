Company Profile

Ariana Resources PLC involves in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and technology-metals in Turkey and Australia. The company along with its subsidiaries focuses on the Red Rabbit Gold Project located in the western Turkey and also has Salinbas project and Ivrindi project among others. Its geographical segments include the United Kingdom, and Turkey.Ariana Resources PLC acquires, explores and develops gold and technology-metals resources in Turkey and holds similar interests in Australia. It is mainly engaged in the production and exploration activities.