Arianne Phosphate Inc (TSX:DAN)

North American company
Market Info - DAN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DAN

  • Market CapCAD25.640m
  • SymbolTSX:DAN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA04035D1024

Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in developing the Lac à Paul phosphate deposits located in of Quebec, Canada.

