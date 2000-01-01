Arion banki hf ADR (OMX:ARION SDB)

European company
Company Info - ARION SDB

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  SymbolOMX:ARION SDB
  IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  ISINSE0010413567

Company Profile

Arion banki hf is a universal relationship bank operating on the Icelandic financial market. Its operating segments are as follows - Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury, Vordur, Subsidiaries and Supporting units. The Retail Banking segment of the company generates the majority of the revenue.Arion banki hf operates as a bank. The company's business divisions include Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Treasury, and Other divisions and subsidiaries.

