Company Profile

Arion banki hf is a universal relationship bank operating on the Icelandic financial market. Its operating segments are as follows - Markets, Corporate & Investment Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury, Vordur, Subsidiaries and Supporting units. The Retail Banking segment of the company generates the majority of the revenue.Arion banki hf operates as a bank. The company's business divisions include Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Treasury, and Other divisions and subsidiaries.