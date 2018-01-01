Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Aris Water Solutions Inc Class A (NYSE:ARIS) Share Price

ARIS

Aris Water Solutions Inc Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Utilities

Right Arrow 2

Utilities - Regulated Water

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNYS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions Inc is an environmental infrastructure and solutions company that helps customers reduce their water and carbon footprints. It has two primary revenue streams. The Produced Water Handling business gathers, transports, and, unless recycled, handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The Water Solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store and recycle produced water.

NYSE:ARIS

US04041L1061

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest ARIS News