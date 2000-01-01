Company Profile

Arise AB is an onshore wind power company. The company operates its business in three segments - Own Wind Power Operations; Co-Owned Wind Power Operations; and Development and Management. The Own Wind Power Operations segment includes construction and sales of wind farms located in Southern Sweden. The Co-Owned Wind Power Operations segment refers to Jadraas project. The Development and Management segment develops. constructs, sells, and manages wind farms.Arise AB is engaged in the sale of electricity generated using its own land based wind turbines. The electricity produced by the group is supplied to companies, municipalities and organizations in southern Sweden.