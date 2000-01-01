Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure is an electronic gaming machine manufacturer, selling machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos. The firm is licensed in all Australian states and territories, North American jurisdictions, and essentially every major country. Aristocrat is one of the top three largest players in the space along with International Game Technology and Scientific Games. Through acquisitions of Plarium and more recently Big Fish, Aristocrat now derives a significant proportion of earnings from the faster growing mobile gaming business.Aristocrat Leisure Ltd designs and develops electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. It is licensed to conduct its business worldwide.