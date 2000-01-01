Company Profile

Aristocrat Leisure designs and develops electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminals, and casino-management systems. A top-three player globally, the company is licensed to conduct operate in more than 200 jurisdictions with its products and services available in more than 90 countries. North America is a key market, and revenue is fairly evenly split between outright gaming machine sales, digital, and gaming operations.Aristocrat Leisure Ltd designs and develops electronic gaming machines, video lottery terminal systems and casino management systems. It is licensed to conduct its business worldwide.