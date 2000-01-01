Arix Bioscience (LSE:ARIX)

UK company
Company Info - ARIX

  • Market Cap£152.500m
  • SymbolLSE:ARIX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD045071

Company Profile

Arix Bioscience PLC is a healthcare and life science company. It is engaged in sourcing, financing and development of healthcare and life science businesses.

