Arizona Lithium Ltd (ASX:AZL) Share Price

Company Profile

Arizona Lithium Ltd, formerly Hawkstone Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It holds interests in the Big Sandy and Lordsburg Projects in the USA exploring for lithium, the Lone Pine Gold Project, and the Western Desert Project gold/copper exploration project located in the United States. It holds a diversified US asset portfolio, across Gold, Gold/Copper, and Lithium.Hawkstone Mining Ltd is a coal exploration company. Some of its projects are Mbila anthracite project and Kangwane anthracite project.

ASX:AZL

AU0000179640

