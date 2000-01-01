Company Profile

Arjo AB is a supplier of medical devices, services, and solutions in Sweden. It serves its services to private and public institutions with acute care and long-term care. The company offering includes products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, therapeutic surfaces, venous thromboembolism (VTE) prevention and diagnostics. It also offers services such as training in connection with product sales. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Western Europe and also has a presence in North America; and the Rest of the World.