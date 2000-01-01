Arkema SA (EURONEXT:AKE)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AKE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AKE
- Market Cap€4.783bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:AKE
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorSpecialty Chemicals
- Currency
- ISINFR0010313833
Company Profile
Arkema is a French chemical company known for its large presence in the global acrylics market. However, the company has now developed a strong portfolio of speciality chemical offerings. Arkema is organised into three segments: high-performance materials, industrial specialities, and coatings solutions. The high-performance materials segment holds the more specialised offerings, including high-performance polymers, additives, adhesives, and sealants. About 70% of sales are generated in Europe and North America.Arkema SA is a specialty chemical producer. It offers coating resins, thiochemicals, technical polymers, and acrylics. The Company's business segments include High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions.