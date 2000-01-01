Company Profile

Arkema is a French chemical company known for its large presence in the global acrylics market. However, the company has now developed a strong portfolio of speciality chemical offerings. Arkema is organised into three segments: high-performance materials, industrial specialities, and coatings solutions. The high-performance materials segment holds the more specialised offerings, including high-performance polymers, additives, adhesives, and sealants. About 70% of sales are generated in Europe and North America.