Arkema SA (EURONEXT:AKE)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AKE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AKE

  • Market Cap€4.783bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:AKE
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorSpecialty Chemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0010313833

Company Profile

Arkema is a French chemical company known for its large presence in the global acrylics market. However, the company has now developed a strong portfolio of speciality chemical offerings. Arkema is organised into three segments: high-performance materials, industrial specialities, and coatings solutions. The high-performance materials segment holds the more specialised offerings, including high-performance polymers, additives, adhesives, and sealants. About 70% of sales are generated in Europe and North America.Arkema SA is a specialty chemical producer. It offers coating resins, thiochemicals, technical polymers, and acrylics. The Company's business segments include High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties and Coating Solutions.

Latest AKE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .