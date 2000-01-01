Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc is a real estate company. It engages in developing, building, owning and managing the institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. The company's operating segment includes office real estate, retail real estate, multifamily residential real estate, and general contracting and real estate services. It generates maximum revenue from the general contracting and real estate services segment.Armada Hoffler Properties Inc is a full service real estate company that develops, constructs & owns institutional grade office, retail & multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It also offers general contracting & development services.