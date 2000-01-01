ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE:ARR)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ARR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARR

  • Market Cap$1.032bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ARR
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0423155078

Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage backed securities. It invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored entity.

Latest ARR news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .