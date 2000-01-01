Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AFI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AFI
- Market Cap$90.730m
- SymbolNYSE:AFI
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS04238R1068
Company Profile
Armstrong Flooring Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient and wood flooring products, which are primarily used for construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings.