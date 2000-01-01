Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries manufactures and sells fiber and metal ceiling systems and complementary ceiling products to the residential, commercial, and institutional construction and remodeling industries. The company also operates a joint venture that manufactures ceiling grid suspension systems. Armstrong’s reportable segments include mineral fiber and architectural specialties. It generates maximum revenue from the mineral fiber segment. The company has a presence in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.Armstrong World Industries Inc manufactures and sells and designs flooring products and ceiling systems for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings.