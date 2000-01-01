Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AWI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AWI

  • Market Cap$4.565bn
  • SymbolNYSE:AWI
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS04247X1028

Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries Inc manufactures and sells and designs flooring products and ceiling systems for use in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings.

Latest AWI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .