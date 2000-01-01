Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA (MTA:MN)

European company
Company Profile

Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA is a European publishing group. It publishes books and magazines and operates retail bookstores across Italy. Books are from the fiction, non-fiction, for the young genres. Magazines published are of various fields for both men and women. The bookstores are operated under four formats: megastores, directly-owned and franchised bookstores, and Mondadori Point, plus the online sales channels (mondadoristore.it) and the bookclub. Its sales are recorded as per the following geographic segments: Italy, France, Other EU countries and extra EU countries. Revenues come in from advertising, circulation through newsstands and subscriptions, and others.

