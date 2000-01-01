Aroa Biosurgery Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:ARX)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ARX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ARX
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:ARX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINAU0000094146
Company Profile
Aroa Biosurgery Ltd is a soft tissue regeneration company. It is focused on improving the rate and quality of healing in complex wounds and soft tissue reconstruction. The company's principal market is the United States where it has five key products for sale targeting chronicwounds, hernia, plastics, and reconstructive surgery and trauma/limb salvage/tumor surgery.