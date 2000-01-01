Aroundtown SA (XETRA:AT1)

European company
  • Market Cap€9.627bn
  • SymbolXETRA:AT1
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINLU1673108939

Aroundtown SA is a real estate investment company, focusing on income-generating properties in the German markets. Its invests in residential (through its holding in Grand City Properties S.A.), commercial and hotel properties.

