Market Info - AT1
Company Info - AT1
- Market Cap€9.627bn
- SymbolXETRA:AT1
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINLU1673108939
Company Profile
Aroundtown SA is a real estate investment company, focusing on income-generating properties in the German markets. Its invests in residential (through its holding in Grand City Properties S.A.), commercial and hotel properties.