Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Share Price

ARQQ
Arqit Quantum Inc
North American company
Technology
Software - Infrastructure
Bid
-
Ask
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNAS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Arqit Quantum Inc is symmetric encryption reborn for the cloud. It supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service that makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack even from a quantum computer. Its product, QuantumCloud, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create keys in partnership with any other device.
NASDAQ:ARQQ
KYG0567U1013
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest ARQQ News