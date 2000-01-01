Array Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:ARRY)
Array Technologies Inc manufacturers of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects. The company's product is an integrated system of steel supports, electric motors, gearboxes and electronic controllers referred to as a single-axis tracker that move solar panels throughout the day to maintain an optimal orientation to the sun, which increases their energy production. Its operations are in United States, Australia, and Rest of the World with United States deriving majority of the revenue.