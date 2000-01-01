Arricano Real Estate (LSE:ARO)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ARO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARO

  • Market Cap$46.470m
  • SymbolLSE:ARO
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCY0102941610

Company Profile

Arricano Real Estate PLC and its subsidiaries is a real estate developer and an owner & operator of shopping centres in Ukraine. It is also engaged in investing in the development of new properties in the Ukraine and leasing them out.

Latest ARO news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ARO Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .