ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ARRS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ARRS
- Market Cap$5.560bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:ARRS
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINGB00BZ04Y379
Company Profile
ARRIS International PLC is a media entertainment and data communications solutions provider. It provides Customer Premises Equipment including set-top, gateway, DSL and cable modem; and Network and Cloud including video infrastructure.